Kerala teens bag climate scholarship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ujjwal Naveen, a Class IX student at Delhi Public School, Kollam, and Safin Mathew Sam, a Class XII student at CMS Higher Secondary School, Pathanamthitta, have been declared the winners of the Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC) scholarship programme. DCCC conducted the two-level online examination with the support of the Thiruvananthapuram-based digital learning platform Talentspire. The final quiz programme was held at the Doordarshan studio.

Doordarshan will telecast the programme soon. Talentspire is also offering prizes and scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh for the winners. The first prize is worth Rs 2 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 1 lakh with study materials worth Rs 50,000. DCCC at the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru issued the scholarship as part of spreading climate change awareness.