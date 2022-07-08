STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People are raising voice against injustice incarcerated by union govt: VD Satheesan

A solidarity meeting seeking the immediate release of activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat ADGP R B Sreekumar and journalist Mohamed Zubair from jail was held on Wednesday.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:13 AM

Opposition leader VD Satheesan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

“The nation is going through a dark phase. People who are raising their voice against injustice and for the minorities have been incarnated by the Union government. We are living in a nation where even the ministers are demanding to eliminate ‘secularism’ and ‘fraternity’ from the preamble of the Constitution,” said Satheesan at the event organised by the Freedom Collective.

Comparing the current regime with Nazi Germany, hesaid, “The Modi government is using a combination of hate and fear to create a hostile environment for the citizens. These methods were adopted by Hitler’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.”  South Asia Human Rights Documentation Centre executive director Ravi Nair said, “A just man in the fascist society will be in prison. The 2024 parliament election will be the last chance for us to save the democracy.”  CMP general secretary C P John presided over.

