Pinarayi promises action against fake recruitment agencies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will take stringent action against those engaged in illegal recruitment of job aspirants to foreign countries, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was addressing a meeting convened in connection with Operation Subha Yatra which is meant for tightening the screws on fake recruitment agencies.

The CM said the police department should make the actions it has taken against such agencies and individuals public. Arrangements will be made to help the victims file complaints, said the CM. A separate e-mail id and address will be set up for lodging such complaints and action would be taken against them.