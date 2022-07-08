STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Six held for attacking father-son duo

Six men were arrested by the Vilappilsala police on Thursday for allegedly attacking a father-son duo near Vilappilsala market on June 29.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six men were arrested by the Vilappilsala police on Thursday for allegedly attacking a father-son duo near Vilappilsala market on June 29. Aboobaker and his son Mansoor were attacked while they were selling fish. Aboobaker had sustained fracture on his ribs in the attack. The arrested are  Sajeer, 52, his son Al Ameen, 22, Nidhin, 24,  Ansil, 19,  Shibi, 23, and Vijay, 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp