Six held for attacking father-son duo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six men were arrested by the Vilappilsala police on Thursday for allegedly attacking a father-son duo near Vilappilsala market on June 29. Aboobaker and his son Mansoor were attacked while they were selling fish. Aboobaker had sustained fracture on his ribs in the attack. The arrested are Sajeer, 52, his son Al Ameen, 22, Nidhin, 24, Ansil, 19, Shibi, 23, and Vijay, 25.