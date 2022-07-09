STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70kg of stale tuna destroyed at Amaravila checkpost

A surprise inspection by the Food Safety Department found a load of stale tuna intermixed with fresh ones at Amaravila checkpost.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A surprise inspection by the Food Safety Department found a load of stale tuna intermixed with fresh ones at Amaravila checkpost. It has seized the lorry and taken steps to destroy 70 kg of fish by entrusting it to Neyyattinkara municipality. The inspections at the checkposts were part of the ongoing ‘Good Food, Right of the Land’ campaign.

Health minister Veena George said more surprise checks will be carried out at check posts to ensure that vehicles carrying contaminated fish do not enter the state.The food safety officers carried out inspection at both Amaravila and Poovar check posts on 49 vehicles. Fifteen drivers were asked to return the load as the vehicles were not registered with the food safety department.

No chemical presence in fish was detected in the rapid test kits, said a statement.A similar inspection carried out in Alappuzha resulted in finding 60 kg of stale mackerel. The minister said that vehicles carrying fish from other states must be registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.The registration can be taken online by submitting the RC book, Aadhaar, and the owner’s photo. People with more than one vehicle and commission agents should have registration, said the statement.

