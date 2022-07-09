STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man held for stealing booze from Bevco outlet to hold birthday party

The theft was committed with the help of a minor boy, who has also been arrested.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor shop, Alcohol

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old youth who stole booze worth Rs 11,000 from a Bevco outlet at Chathampara to hold a birthday bash for his friends was arrested by Kallambalam police on Friday.
Ajeesh, of Thottakkadu, was arrested by Kallambalam police for stealing booze from the shop on Wednesday. The theft was committed with the help of a minor boy, who has also been arrested.

The police said Ajeesh helped his friend, a 17-year-old boy, to sneak into the shop through the hole that was cut out in the bathroom for fitting an exhaust fan.The boy collected the booze bottles from inside the shop and handed it over to Ajeesh.

The police identified the suspects from CCTV visuals and arrested them from Valakkottumala near Kallambalam. The police said the accused were drug addicts and confessed to their crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bevco
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp