Man held for stealing booze from Bevco outlet to hold birthday party

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old youth who stole booze worth Rs 11,000 from a Bevco outlet at Chathampara to hold a birthday bash for his friends was arrested by Kallambalam police on Friday.

Ajeesh, of Thottakkadu, was arrested by Kallambalam police for stealing booze from the shop on Wednesday. The theft was committed with the help of a minor boy, who has also been arrested.

The police said Ajeesh helped his friend, a 17-year-old boy, to sneak into the shop through the hole that was cut out in the bathroom for fitting an exhaust fan.The boy collected the booze bottles from inside the shop and handed it over to Ajeesh.

The police identified the suspects from CCTV visuals and arrested them from Valakkottumala near Kallambalam. The police said the accused were drug addicts and confessed to their crime.