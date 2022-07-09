Sainik School Bijapur wins overall title

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sainik School Bijapur emerged overall champions at the south zone inter-Sainik School sports and cultural meet that concluded on the Kazhakoottam campus here on Friday.Kalikiri was the runners-up. Kazhakootam and Korukonda won the English and Hindi debate contests, respectively.Kodagu won the quiz event. Sports Minister V Abdurahman distributed trophies and medals to the winners.
