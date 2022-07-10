STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mount Carmel centre pilgrimage from July 13

Lord Win Lorence will deliver the benedictory address.

Published: 10th July 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth pilgrimage at Mount Carmel Eco-Pilgrim Tourism Centre will be held from July 13 to 17. Mount Carmel is situated one-and-a-half kilometres away from the third cross on the trekking path to the Thekkan Kurisumala at Vellarada.

Pilgrimage director Monsignor Dr Vincent K Peter said the pilgrimage will be eco-friendly. The flag procession to Mount Carmel will leave the Holy Cross chapel on July 13 at 3 pm.The flag hosting will be at 4pm. MLA C K Hareendran will inaugurate the public meeting at 4.30pm. Vincent K Peter will preside over.

Lord Win Lorence will deliver the benedictory address.It will be attended by Vellrada grama panchayat president M Rajmohan, Paul P R, Alfred Wilson, Ansajitha Russel, Jayanthi Kurisumala and block panchayat members J Shine Kumar, Annie Prasad, Syma, K Leela. 

