‘Nail assault’ on trees rampant in Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hammering nails into trees for putting up advertisements, signages and posters is becoming rampant in the capital city as authorities including the forest department and the corporation turn a blind eye. Though the capital boasts of a rich urban green cover compared to other cities, none of the authorities are taking responsibility to protect and nurture them.

Nails are being hammered into trees violating the High Court directive which clearly bans putting up signages, hoardings or posters on trees. Nailing would cause a gradual death of trees but the authorities concerned have failed to curb the practice.

Recently, Trivandrum Road Development Corporation Ltd (TRDCL) itself nailed almost every tree coming under the City Road Improvement Project (CRIP) violating the HC directive. An official of Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) said the trees along the roads are being numbered and marked by TRDCL – the concessionaire of CRIP – for handing it over back.

“As per the agreement, TRDCL was supposed to maintain the roads for a period of 15 years. The period is now over. They are listing the inventory and road assets which are part of the handing-over process. The numbers have been nailed without causing any damage to the trees,” said the official.

It has been years since the tree committee – the advisory committee under the city corporation to monitor the felling of trees -– has been lying defunct. “We took it up with the civic authorities multiple times recently. Till today, they have not taken any action to revive the tree committee. Meetings are not happening and we are clueless now and don’t know who is actually responsible for the protection of the trees,” said coordinator Anitha S of Tree Walk.

According to forest department officials, they are flooded with applications for felling trees and they are unable to close the applications because routine tree committee meetings are not happening. The department received around 200 applications seeking permission to fell trees in the past few weeks alone.

“The tree committee needs to be more active and ever since the advent of the monsoon season, the number of applications has gone up. We are giving permission based on the emergency situation,” said the official.