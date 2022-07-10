STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi extends Eid greetings

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has wished believers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Published: 10th July 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has wished believers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Let all be able to erase the barriers of narrow ideas and share joy with each other, he said in a message. The festival reminds us that the supreme quality of mankind is sacrifice. “The festival spreads the message that the world is brightened up by people who sacrificed their pleasure for the good of others.

All should be able to understand and share this message,” he said. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wished people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion. “May the celebration which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that fortify our fraternity and social harmony,” he said. Speaker M B Rajesh said the light of sacrifice and love makes the festival special. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the festival spreads the messages of sacrifice, dedication and humanity.

