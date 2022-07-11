Youth who went to meet Facebook friend goes missing near Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family and friends of a 24-year-old youth on Sunday alleged mystery on his disappearance, who came to meet a girl whom he met through Facebook, near her house at Azhimala. The youth named Kiran of Mottamoodu near Nemom, went missing from Saturday afternoon.

The Vizhinjam police have registered a case in connection with the incident and a probe has begun to trace him. A search operation is progressing at Azhimala coast as the police suspect he might have fallen or jumped into the sea. The police have also received information from locals that a person had fallen into the sea in the afternoon on Saturday. Kiran’s footwear was found near the rocks at Azhimala.

According to police, Kiran and two other friends arrived at Azhimala, 200 m away from the temple and beach, in a bus to meet the girl around 2.30 pm on Saturday. Since their relationship was broken, the girl refused to see him and she informed her brother about Kiran’s visit.

Soon, her brother and his two friends came to the spot in a car and motorcycle and took Kiran and friends in the vehicles. Kiran was taken in a motorcycle. When the girl's brother told them that they would be taken to the police, Kiran suddenly jumped off the motorcycle and ran away.

Since then Kiran was found to be missing and his phone was switched off. Kiran’s relatives filed a complaint with the police. Melvin, who was with Kiran, said the motorcycle which took Kiran went towards Azhimala beach side. He said Kiran’s phone was switched off after that. The police said efforts are on to trace him.

“Kiran got acquainted with the girl through Facebook. Though they were in a relationship earlier, the girl parted ways with him. This disappointed Kiran used to come to Azhimala to see her. However, this time the girl complained to her brother. As per the preliminary investigation, there are many chances of falling into the sea. But it is not confirmed. He might have also gone into hiding.

The probe is on and a search operation is progressing as some locals had seen something unusual, “ said K L Sampath, Vizhinjam sub-inspector of police. The police have also seized the vehicles of the girl’s relatives from Azhimala and recorded statements from them and Kiran’s friends.