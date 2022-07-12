Centre will expand benefits of its schemes, says S Jaishankar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government plans to expand the benefits of its various schemes in the coming months, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has hinted. He also appealed to the state government to cooperate with the Centre in implementing the schemes instead of trying to ‘restrict’ them.



The minister was speaking at a meeting of the beneficiaries of various central schemes rolled out by the Narendra Modi government, held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He said the large number of people who had gathered for the event were proof of the transformation that has taken place in the country under Modi’s leadership.

Listing out numerous schemes implemented by the Modi government, Jaishankar said its biggest effort over the last two years was fighting Covid. “It (pandemic) was the biggest challenge of the last 100 years. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined that nobody should be short of food or money or vaccines,” he said.

Jaishankar said Union ministers were visiting various parts of the state not with an election in mind. “We are not here to make promises but to explain to you what we have done,” he said. He underscored the Modi government’s vision that progress can be ensured only when the poorest in the country are taken care of. Jaishankar went on to list out the benefits of numerous schemes of the Modi government such as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to help the poor fight the pandemic, PM Awas Yojana that provides affordable housing to the urban poor, PM Ujjwala Yojana for providing LPG connections to BPL families, Saubhagya rural electrification scheme and Jal Jeevan scheme to ensure tap water connection to all households.

BJP state president K Surendran said the state government was scuttling central projects and ensuring that it doesn’t reach beneficiaries. He accused the state of not footing its share in the Jal Jeevan Mission and also undermining the Kissan Samman Nidhi programme and Ayushman Bharat scheme. The PM Awas Yojana was being rebranded as Life Mission in the state and people were not getting its benefit, he alleged.

REVIVE NEMOM TERMINAL PROJECT: BJP TELLS CENTRE



The BJP Thiruvananthapuram district committee has submitted a memorandum to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging the Central government and the Railway Ministry to ‘clear the air’ over the proposed coaching terminal project in Nemom. The memorandum also urged the Centre to take necessary steps to ensure that the project is revived at the earliest.

The BJP’s memorandum came amid reports that the Railway Board has abandoned the Rs 117-crore Nemom satellite coaching terminal project. BJP pointed out that the Thiruvananthapuram Central station has been handling around 50-70 trains per day, and the bulk of the traffic is between 6am to 10am and 6pm to 10pm.

“Any delay in arriving or departing trains during the peak hours will have an effect on other services,” the memorandum said adding that a coaching terminal in Nemom would address

the issue.