Elderly man’s death: Scrap picker held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Monday arrested a scrap picker who killed a 65-year-old man by kicking in his stomach at Nettayakonam near Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrested is Vijayakumar, 48, of Anchalumoodu in Kollam.

The incident took place around 10.30am on Sunday when K Bhuvanachandran and his friend were talking in front of a shop near his house.

The accused spat on the road when he reached near them. Bhuvanachandran questioned the behaviour of Vijayakumar. They got into a heated argument and the accused kicked Bhuvanachandran in his stomach, leaving him unconscious.