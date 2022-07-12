STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extraordinary trip

Published: 12th July 2022 06:50 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has always been in the headlines, may it be the delayed salary distribution of its employees or the plight of the buses plying on various routes. To uplift them from deterioration, the government has come up with makeover projects for the ‘Anavandi’ for public interests.

Many were curious hearing about the makeover of a KSRTC low-floor bus into an air-conditioned classroom at Manacaud Government LPS. This provided a new lease of life for the obsolete and out-of-service KSRTC buses. More than 100 such buses parked at various bus depots are being repurposed now.

From a Horticorp outlet at East Fort to a restaurant by Kudumbasree Mission at Thampanoor, the KSRTC is finding new means to serve the public. Some buses have become part of the Shop On wheel project and some are now functioning as milk outlets in East fort.

Taking a plunge into travel and tourism, is the long-lost hero, the double-decker bus of Ananthapuri town.  TNIE Lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the transitions of KSRTC buses.

