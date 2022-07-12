Kidnapped or drowned? Hunt on for missing youth who came to meet girlfriend in Azhimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 48 hours after a 24-year-old youth went missing from Azhimala beach after he came here to meet his girlfriend, the Vizhinjam police could not trace him. The police are still clueless whether he had jumped into the sea or escaped otherwise.

According to police, a probe and joint search operations in the sea by coastal police and marine enforcement are in progress. However, the police have also received CCTV footage confirming that Kiran had run towards the Azhimala beach.

“A probe is on and search operations in the sea are going on simultaneously. The search operations are tough due to the rough sea conditions. Despite these extreme weather conditions, the search is on. Similarly, efforts are on to trace the three youths who took Kiran and threatened him that he would be handed over to police. They have been charged under Section 367 (punishment for kidnap) of Indian Penal Code, “ said K L Sampath, Vizhinjam sub-inspector of police.

Kiran of Mottamoodu had gone missing since Saturday afternoon. He along with his two friends arrived at Azhimala in a bus to meet the girl around 2.30pm on Saturday. Since their relationship was broken, the girl refused to see him and she informed her brother about Kiran’s visit.

Soon, her brother and his two friends came to the spot in a car and motorcycle and took Kiran and friends in the vehicles. Kiran was taken in a motorcycle. When the girl’s brother told them that they would be taken to the police, Kiran suddenly jumped off the motorcycle and ran away.

Since then, Kiran was found missing and his phone was also found switched off. Kiran’s relatives filed a complaint with the police.



On Saturday, the police received information from locals that a person had fallen into the sea in the afternoon. The police had also found Kiran’s footwears near the rocks at Azhimala hinting that he might have fallen or jumped into the sea.