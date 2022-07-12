Upskilling of engineers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To boost employability of engineering graduates, the Skill and Knowledge Development Centre (SKDC) of the Co-operative Academy for Professional Education (CAPE) of Kerala tied up with COSTECH (The Kerala State Co-operative Institute of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications). Director of SKDC Dr Viswanadhan and CEO of COSTECH Ajith Parakkad. Director of CAPE Dr Sasikumar, Chairman of COSTECH E Kunhiraman and CEO of EdgeVarsity Sekharan Menon were also present.