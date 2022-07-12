STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth stabbed to death by two unidentified men

A 24-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two unidentified men amid a dispute following a suspected road rage incident at Rasalpuram near Balaramapuram on Sunday night.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two unidentified men amid a dispute following a suspected road rage incident at Rasalpuram near Balaramapuram on Sunday night. The deceased is Vishnu, a resident of Kilimanoor. The police registered a case, and a probe has begun to trace the culprits. Vishnu was an employee of ‘Neptune concrete mixing plant’ at Rasalpuram.

The incident took place around 10.15pm when Vishnu and his colleague Shyamjith were returning to their workplace accommodation on a motorcycle. When they reached the spot, two men on a motorcycle from the opposite direction tried to hit the motorcycle. Soon, Vishnu, who was riding pillion, came out of the motorcycle and started arguing with them. One of the culprits took a knife and stabbed on Vishnu’s chest.

