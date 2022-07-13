Balaramapuram murder: Cops yet to identify culprits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even two days after a 24-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two unidentified men at Rasalpuram, the Balaramapuram police probing the case could not identify the culprits. Vishnu, a native of Kilimanoor, was murdered in a suspected road rage on Sunday night. The police said they are on the lookout for the culprits who have criminal antecedents. “A probe is on and we are verifying all CCTV footages from the nearby areas. We are searching the places near the spot where notorious criminals reside. As the culprits kept a knife in hand, we can conclude that they are criminals. We also suspect they are from a slum near the spot. However, we can’t confirm it now. They will be brought to book soon. From the statement of Shyamjith, it is confirmed that the murder was following a sudden provocation,” said P Ajithkumar, Balaramapuram sub-inspector of police.