Flags, illegal hoardings continue to deface Capital despite Kerala HC order

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the High Court’s direction not to erect flags, flex boards, banners and other publicity materials on public places and roads, there is no let-up on the streets in the state capital.Though the government had issued guidelines regarding the same and the revenue department launched a crackdown and directed the civic bodies to take action, there is no change in the situation.

Unlike other districts, banners and flex boards are higher in Thiruvananthapuram as it is the administrative headquarters.The chief minister, in May, had convened a meeting with the representatives of various political parties in the wake of the High Court order. As per guidelines, such materials can only be placed on the compound walls as well as on properties owned by private individuals without causing hindrance to road transport. With prior permission, they could also be erected at particular places along the roads for a short time in connection with festivals and other functions.

The local body secretaries were advised to consult district collectors or Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) if they encounter any tension while removing party flags or banners.“It looks like verdicts of the court and orders of the government are enforceable only on the common man. We can see hundreds of ghastly-looking flex boards and banners crying out for attention around the city. Are we not law-abiding? or are we vying to become an eco-disaster city?,” asked Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan, a senior citizen.

Following the court order in 2018 on the ban of illegal flex boards, the city corporation conducted a massive drive in which illegal hoardings were removed from various parts of the city. The ban on the use of plastic in making flex boards is strictly enforced and the city corporation has the right to sue the offender.

The mayor will lead a meeting to be convened with the representatives of various political parties to discuss the removal of illegal hoardings. They will also be directed to get prior permission from the civic body before erecting them, said Binu Francis, corporation secretary.

Meeting with all parties within a week: Mayor

Mayor S Arya Rajendran told TNIE that a meeting regarding the issue will be held within a week. “Since the corp oration was on a tight schedule over other work including the Smart City project, we could not conduct the meeting. However, the meet will be convened within a week with all political parties,” she said. J Anil Jose, deputy collector and ADM said he would look into the issue soon and take appropriate steps.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the High Court’s direction not to erect flags, flex boards, banners and other publicity materials on public places and roads, there is no let-up on the streets in the state capital.Though the government had issued guidelines regarding the same and the revenue department launched a crackdown and directed the civic bodies to take action, there is no change in the situation. Unlike other districts, banners and flex boards are higher in Thiruvananthapuram as it is the administrative headquarters.The chief minister, in May, had convened a meeting with the representatives of various political parties in the wake of the High Court order. As per guidelines, such materials can only be placed on the compound walls as well as on properties owned by private individuals without causing hindrance to road transport. With prior permission, they could also be erected at particular places along the roads for a short time in connection with festivals and other functions. The local body secretaries were advised to consult district collectors or Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) if they encounter any tension while removing party flags or banners.“It looks like verdicts of the court and orders of the government are enforceable only on the common man. We can see hundreds of ghastly-looking flex boards and banners crying out for attention around the city. Are we not law-abiding? or are we vying to become an eco-disaster city?,” asked Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan, a senior citizen. Following the court order in 2018 on the ban of illegal flex boards, the city corporation conducted a massive drive in which illegal hoardings were removed from various parts of the city. The ban on the use of plastic in making flex boards is strictly enforced and the city corporation has the right to sue the offender. The mayor will lead a meeting to be convened with the representatives of various political parties to discuss the removal of illegal hoardings. They will also be directed to get prior permission from the civic body before erecting them, said Binu Francis, corporation secretary. Meeting with all parties within a week: Mayor Mayor S Arya Rajendran told TNIE that a meeting regarding the issue will be held within a week. “Since the corp oration was on a tight schedule over other work including the Smart City project, we could not conduct the meeting. However, the meet will be convened within a week with all political parties,” she said. J Anil Jose, deputy collector and ADM said he would look into the issue soon and take appropriate steps.