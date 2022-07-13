KSRTC’s Airport-Rail City Service trial run next week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to start an Airport-Rail City Service, a new city circular connecting the airport, railway station and KSRTC bus station.The trail run will start next week. In the first phase, one bus will reach the international and domestic terminals every hour to pick up the passengers. The service will be available round-the-clock, said a statement from KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar.

The proposed city circular will be the eighth such circular service by KSRTC. The tickets will cost between Rs 20 and Rs 50. The crew will assist the travellers coming with luggage to alight the bus, said the statement. As an initial offer, KSRTC will not charge for luggage and offer a 10% discount for the tickets during the first month.

KSRTC will use two recently purchased electric buses for the service. The international airport management has agreed to arrange a ticket booking counter and advertise the facility at both the terminals.

STOPS

Thiruvananthapuram Central Bus station Central Railway Station East Fort Manacaud Mukkolakkal Domestic Terminal All Saints College International Terminal Pettah Pattoor General Hospital Kerala University Palayam Statue Overbridge Thampanoor

