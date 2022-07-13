Missing case: CCTV visuals show youth running towards seashore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police probing the disappearance of a 25-year-old youth near Azhimala temple have retrieved two CCTV footage from the location where the youth had gone missing. In both the visuals, Kiran M, who had come to meet a woman of the locality, was seen running towards the seashore, but the visuals did not show anybody chasing him.

A source in the Vizhinjam police said from the time the youth was spotted running, visual prolonging about one more hour was checked.“This was done to see if anybody came checking for him or was chasing him. But we could not spot such a thing from the visuals,” he said.

The family members of the missing youth have expressed suspicion that Kiran could have been pushed into the sea by the relatives of the woman, whom he had gone to meet with his two friends.The police, meanwhile, took the statement of the 23-year-old woman.

The woman told the police that the three youngsters had created noise outside her residence and frightened her, following which she alerted her brother Hari and brother-in-law Rajesh to come to her rescue. The police confirmed that the woman’s brother-in-law had alerted Kiran’s family about his perceived affair with her and wanted them to wean him off the relationship.

