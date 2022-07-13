S Jaishankar winds up three-day visit to Kerala capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Assessment of the progress of various Centrally-sponsored schemes in Kallikkad panchayat ruled by the BJP and meeting people affected by the Supreme Court mandated one km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in the area and also in nearby Amboori panchayat were the major highlights of the third and final day of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the state capital.

The Union minister also visited the site for the proposed Nemom coaching terminal project that landed in uncertainty following the Railway Board’s decision to abandon the project. Railway officials reportedly apprised the minister of the crucial role the proposed project will play in de-congesting the Thiruvananthapuram central station.

At Kallikad, where he began the day’s visit, the minister interacted with Scheduled Caste families in Mundavankunnu who had benefited from the Jal Jeevan Mission. The families expressed their happiness over being provided water connection but complained that their demands for ‘pattayam’ had fallen on deaf ears. The minister promised them that their complaints would be addressed.

The minister listened to the grievances of people affected by the Supreme Court’s ESZ order at Neyyar Dam Rest House and proceeded to Parassala to visit the houses of voters in Malayilkada area. He then visited the Ayyankali memorial at Venganoor as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme and paid floral tributes. He inaugurated the renovation of Chirakulam pond in Arangil ward under the Centre’s Amrit Sarovar mission.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Assessment of the progress of various Centrally-sponsored schemes in Kallikkad panchayat ruled by the BJP and meeting people affected by the Supreme Court mandated one km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in the area and also in nearby Amboori panchayat were the major highlights of the third and final day of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the state capital. The Union minister also visited the site for the proposed Nemom coaching terminal project that landed in uncertainty following the Railway Board’s decision to abandon the project. Railway officials reportedly apprised the minister of the crucial role the proposed project will play in de-congesting the Thiruvananthapuram central station. At Kallikad, where he began the day’s visit, the minister interacted with Scheduled Caste families in Mundavankunnu who had benefited from the Jal Jeevan Mission. The families expressed their happiness over being provided water connection but complained that their demands for ‘pattayam’ had fallen on deaf ears. The minister promised them that their complaints would be addressed. The minister listened to the grievances of people affected by the Supreme Court’s ESZ order at Neyyar Dam Rest House and proceeded to Parassala to visit the houses of voters in Malayilkada area. He then visited the Ayyankali memorial at Venganoor as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme and paid floral tributes. He inaugurated the renovation of Chirakulam pond in Arangil ward under the Centre’s Amrit Sarovar mission.