When art becomes a medium to grieve

Among the numerous purposes that art serves, the most painful might be offering condolences. The intensity of grief makes art more pensive on such occasions.

By Gouri S dev
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Among the numerous purposes that art serves, the most painful might be offering condolences. The intensity of grief makes art more pensive on such occasions. The painting, sculptor and crafts exhibition by 23 artists at the Museum Auditorium will touch the heart of spectators. It is organised by a group of friends to pay tribute to Seetha V R, an artist who died recently after suffering from Scleroderma.

Seetha and her friends were part of the Sankamitra Fine Arts Society, which was formed in 2001 by retired DIG V Santharam. One of the notable works on display at the show is ‘Malinamakunna Azhakadal’— a work by Chithra Manesh, the president of Sankamitra. It beautifully portrays the recent issue of plastic pollution in aquatic life. She is a passionate artist and art tutor who is exhibiting eight of her works.  

A blend of art and craft makes the works of Sajayan T and Pandurangan unique. Sajayan, from Balaramapuram, says, “I used sand and multi wood to frame my works. A friend of mine is a carpenter. I collected scrap from him and coated sand on it to create a different outlook.”

A sculpture by Pandurangan, who has over 40 years of experience in the field, is another attraction. He used melted brass and copper mixed with wax and then embossed it on the canvas. The work appears as a projection. The retired school teacher has participated in several exhibitions over several years.

Rajiv M Krishnan has visualised the poetry of Vayalar Ramavarma in ‘Thadaka Enna Dravida Rajakumari’ with tender serenity. “I have portrayed Thadaka as a lady who walks out after a bath, where she meets Rama and falls in love with him. Finally, Rama killed Thadaka as instructed by Viswamithra. The art depicts that every human in our society holds fake morality,” says Rajiv.

The exhibition will conclude on Wednesday. Fire force director-general B Sandhya will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony at 4pm on Wednesday. Lalithakala Akademi Award-winner B D Dethan and the 23 artists will be honoured at the function.

