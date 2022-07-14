Admissions open for DUK’s PhD programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Admissions for doctoral programmes offered by Digital University Kerala (DUK)are open. The university offers doctoral programmes in computer science and engineering, electronics engineering, digital sciences, and informatics. The number of vacancies available for each discipline is 11, 12, 6 and 1, respectively. Three types of PhD programmes are being offered – full-time regular, part-time regular and industry regular. In the full-time regular programme, candidates are required to work full-time in a research laboratory of DUK.

