Anti-socials destroy exotic plants worth lakhs in nursery run by couple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unidentified anti-social elements ransacked exotic water plants kept at a nursery in Akkulam run by a couple from Punalur. Though the Thumba police registered a case and started inquiry, there is no clue about the assailants who trespassed to the nursery premises on Sunday night and destroyed costly, exotic varieties of lotus and papron pink.

“The costly varieties of Papron Pink and Indian Lotus that are priced upwards from Rs 15,000 are the ones destroyed. A few of the plants were stolen too. We have suffered huge loss and we are yet to tabulate the actual figure. It will be around Rs 5-7 lakh at least,” said Santhi Sivaprakash, owner of Udyanam nursery. Santhi and her husband Sivaprakash started the nursery in 2019 after they had to migrate to city from their native place Punalur in connection with therapies required by their only son who is autistic.

They rented a premise at Akkulam and started the nursery with the support of friends and a few relatives. Water plants were chosen exclusively as there was not any nursery selling them in the city.

“After the initial days, we started to earn from the nursery. We have been able to earn enough to provide the best treatment for our child and we all could stay happy’’, says Santhi.

But, Covid and subsequent lockdown had dashed their dreams as they had to shut down the nursery for several months. The attack by anti-socials happened at a time when the family has started to stabilise their business after the Covid shock. The couple will have to invest at least Rs 5 lakh and they have no clue from where the money would come.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unidentified anti-social elements ransacked exotic water plants kept at a nursery in Akkulam run by a couple from Punalur. Though the Thumba police registered a case and started inquiry, there is no clue about the assailants who trespassed to the nursery premises on Sunday night and destroyed costly, exotic varieties of lotus and papron pink. “The costly varieties of Papron Pink and Indian Lotus that are priced upwards from Rs 15,000 are the ones destroyed. A few of the plants were stolen too. We have suffered huge loss and we are yet to tabulate the actual figure. It will be around Rs 5-7 lakh at least,” said Santhi Sivaprakash, owner of Udyanam nursery. Santhi and her husband Sivaprakash started the nursery in 2019 after they had to migrate to city from their native place Punalur in connection with therapies required by their only son who is autistic. They rented a premise at Akkulam and started the nursery with the support of friends and a few relatives. Water plants were chosen exclusively as there was not any nursery selling them in the city. “After the initial days, we started to earn from the nursery. We have been able to earn enough to provide the best treatment for our child and we all could stay happy’’, says Santhi. But, Covid and subsequent lockdown had dashed their dreams as they had to shut down the nursery for several months. The attack by anti-socials happened at a time when the family has started to stabilise their business after the Covid shock. The couple will have to invest at least Rs 5 lakh and they have no clue from where the money would come.