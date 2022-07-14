STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Anti-socials destroy exotic plants worth lakhs in nursery run by couple

Unidentified anti-social elements ransacked exotic water plants kept at a nursery in Akkulam run by a couple from Punalur.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Santhi Sivaprakash looking at the plants in her ransacked nursery at Akkulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unidentified anti-social elements ransacked exotic water plants kept at a nursery in Akkulam run by a couple from Punalur. Though the Thumba police registered a case and started inquiry, there is no clue about the assailants who trespassed to the nursery premises on Sunday night and destroyed costly, exotic varieties of lotus and papron pink. 

“The costly varieties of Papron Pink and Indian Lotus that are priced upwards from Rs 15,000 are the ones destroyed. A few of the plants were stolen too. We have suffered huge loss and we are yet to tabulate the actual figure. It will be around Rs 5-7 lakh at least,” said Santhi Sivaprakash, owner of Udyanam nursery. Santhi and her husband Sivaprakash started the nursery in 2019 after they had to migrate to city from their native place Punalur in connection with therapies required by their only son who is autistic.

They rented a premise at Akkulam and started the nursery with the support of friends and a few relatives. Water plants were chosen exclusively as there was not any nursery selling them in the city.

“After the initial days, we started to earn from the nursery. We have been able to earn enough to provide the best treatment for our child and we all could stay happy’’, says Santhi.

But, Covid and subsequent lockdown had dashed their dreams as they had to shut down the nursery for several months. The attack by anti-socials happened at a time when the family has started to stabilise their business after the Covid shock. The couple will have to invest at least Rs 5 lakh  and they have no clue from where the money would come.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp