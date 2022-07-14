Body suspected to be of missing youth retrieved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a fresh development to the missing case of a 25-year-old youth from Azhimala, a body suspected to be that of him was retrieved from Colachel coast by fishermen on Wednesday. The body was washed ashore at Nithiravilai near Colachel in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, which was later identified as that of Kiran M, who had gone missing from Azhimala on Saturday, by his father.

Accompanied by his two friends, Kiran had gone to meet a 23-year-old woman, whom he had met on a social media platform. The trio were attacked and taken hostage by the woman’s brother Hari and brother-in-law Rajesh. Though the two others were dropped near the junction, Kiran could not be found. Later, an autorickshaw driver claimed he had seen a person falling into the sea.

The CCTV visuals that emerged later showed Kiran frantically running towards the seashore, igniting suspicion that he could have been pushed into the waters by the woman’s relatives or he might have slipped and fell into the sea.

A Vizhinjam police source said the body was in a partially decomposed state and the DNA test results are being awaited to confirm its identity. The police said three youngsters had gone missing in the sea from Kerala coast in the recent days and hence a DNA test alone could prove the identity of the body.

“The body was in a highly decomposed state. Certain body parts were missing. So we have to wait for the DNA test result. Only if the tests confirm that it’s Kiran’s body, we will shift it to Kerala. Another issue we are facing is that two other youngsters had gone missing in sea from Beypore and Neendakara in the recent days. So, we do not want to take any chance and will play by the books,” said the police source. However, Kiran’s father Madhu maintained that the body was that of his son. He said he could identify the body from the sacred thread worn around its wrist.

