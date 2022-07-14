Elderly couple, son die in car accident near Adoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elderly couple and son died when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with another car at Puthussery Bhagom near Adoor on Wednesday. The deceased are Rajasekhara Bhattathiri, 66, his wife Shobha Devi, 62, and their 32-year-old son Nikhil Raj. The family hails from Puliyoorkonam in Thiruvananthapuram. The four passengers in the other car – Anas, 26, Jithin, 26, Ajas, 25, and Ahammed, 23, all natives of Kollam – suffered injuries.

