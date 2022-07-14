Graft: Vigilance told to register case against three people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, has ordered the Vigilance director to register FIR against a forest department staffer, former SIDCO managing director and a businessman and probe the allegation that they misappropriated `35 lakh that was sanctioned for purchasing boats for Shendurney eco-tourism project. The complaint filed by Yuva Morcha leader R S Rajeev had alleged that former Shendurney WildLife Warden R Lekshmi, SIDCO former managing director Saji Basheer and Nautical Lines proprietor Krishnakumar misappropriated government fund by not delivering a boat for which payment was made and contravening the payment terms in purchase of two other boats, which fell short in terms of fitness. Judge Gopakumar G found that the purchase amounts were sanctioned in advance and a 15-seater boat for which payment was already made to SIDCO by the forest department is yet to be delivered. Shockingly, the forest warden issued an acceptance certificate for the 15-seater boat without taking delivery of it. SIDCO had subleased the work to a firm, Nautical Lines, which ceased functioning from 2017 onwards, the judge said. The judge, in his order, said the offences should be investigated under the Prevention of Corruption Act.