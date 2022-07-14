STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTU invites applications for affiliation

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited applications for affiliation from institutions for the academic year 2022-23. 

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is also known as KTU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited applications for affiliation from institutions for the academic year 2022-23. Institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in engineering and technology, architecture, planning, MBA, MCA, design and hotel management and catering technology can apply for the affiliation online. 

Online application and processing fee can be submitted without fine till July 20. Applications may still be submitted till July 30 with a fine of `50,000. The last date for submission of affiliation fee without fine is September 15 and September 22 with a fine of ` 50,000. The approval of new courses and sactioning of additional seats will be based on regulatory bodies’s approval and reports of the university’s expert review committees. 

