Two workers buried alive at construction site

The local source said the incident occurred by 12pm when the workers were clearing the trenches that were dug up using earthmover to lay the basement of the building.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two daily wage workers died after getting trapped under a mound of earth that fell over them while they were clearing the ground for laying the basement of a building near Karakulam on Wednesday. The deceased are Vinil Kumar, 39, of Kilikkottukonam and Shibu, 29, of Perumalloor, near Ooruttambalam.

The local source said the incident occurred by 12pm when the workers were clearing the trenches that were dug up using earthmover to lay the basement of the building. A total of six men, including two site engineers, were present at the spot when land caved in from above and fell over them.

 A local source said that the workers were in the four-feet deep trench when the earth fell over them from the elevated portion of the land. “The soil from the portion which is about 10-feet high fell over them. Two workers got buried underneath the soil. They were pulled out within 10 minutes and at that time they had a pulse. But they died en route to the hospital,” the source said. Contractor Shibu said continuous rain in the past few days could have loosened up the land above and led to the mishap.

