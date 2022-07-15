STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Institute of English’s diamond jubilee celebrations inaugurated 

Former professor and head of the institute Prof K Radha spoke on the occasion.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University Pro Vice-Chancellor P P Ajayakumar inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Institute of English, the first ever university department of English in the state, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Ajayakumar shared memories of his involvement with the institute both as a student and as a faculty member. 

Former professor and head of the institute Prof K Radha spoke on the occasion. Jancy James, former professor of the institute and former vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and Central University of Kerala, delivered an expert lecture on the topic ‘Post Truth’. The Institute of English was established on July 14, 1962 at CMS College Kottayam, as a centre for developing the standards of English in the state. 

Prof P C Joseph, former principal of CMS College, was the first director of the institute. Later in 1965, the institute was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. Eminent poet and academic Prof K Ayyappa Paniker was the head of the department for over a decade. Many well-known national and international dignitaries had visited the institute and interacted with students. 

The institute had generated several successful curricular models to develop E nglish education in the state even as it played a key role grooming several scholars and researchers.The Institute is planning several programmes as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations, said Prof B Hariharan, the present head of the department.  Certificates were also presented to the participants of the translator training programme organised by the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp