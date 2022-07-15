Institute of English’s diamond jubilee celebrations inaugurated 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University Pro Vice-Chancellor P P Ajayakumar inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Institute of English, the first ever university department of English in the state, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Ajayakumar shared memories of his involvement with the institute both as a student and as a faculty member.

Former professor and head of the institute Prof K Radha spoke on the occasion. Jancy James, former professor of the institute and former vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and Central University of Kerala, delivered an expert lecture on the topic ‘Post Truth’. The Institute of English was established on July 14, 1962 at CMS College Kottayam, as a centre for developing the standards of English in the state.

Prof P C Joseph, former principal of CMS College, was the first director of the institute. Later in 1965, the institute was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. Eminent poet and academic Prof K Ayyappa Paniker was the head of the department for over a decade. Many well-known national and international dignitaries had visited the institute and interacted with students.

The institute had generated several successful curricular models to develop E nglish education in the state even as it played a key role grooming several scholars and researchers.The Institute is planning several programmes as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations, said Prof B Hariharan, the present head of the department. Certificates were also presented to the participants of the translator training programme organised by the department.

