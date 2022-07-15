IT firm and German company tie up to clean water bodies in Capital

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to curb marine pollution and keep water bodies clean, IT giant Allianz has partnered with Plastic Fischer, a German-based social enterprise company to collect and scientifically dispose of floating plastic items from canals, rivers, and tributaries in the capital. The project, which is being implemented in close coordination with the city corporation, irrigation department and Suchitwa Mission, aims to collect 550 metric tonnes of plastic over a period of three years and prevent it from entering the sea. Since the launch of the project in January 2022, the NGO has removed around 16 tonnes of plastic from two sites.

An Allianz spokesperson told TNIE that permission has been obtained for eight sites in the capital to put in place systems to remove plastic waste. The company has already installed trashboom systems at three locations – two in Thampanoor Thodu and one in Ulloor Thodu. Pre-installation work for the fourth site is under way at Pattom Thodu. “Plastic Fischer uses low-cost and low-tech solutions to tackle problems quickly with the involvement of local communities. Our goal is to install systems at 12 sites each in the first two years and run all 24 systems in the third year,” said the spokesperson. The light and simple floating system – trashboom – collects plastic and stops it from entering the sea.

“The entire water body network is linked to the sea and the system we have installed is floating and rises when the water level goes up. Almost 90% of plastic waste floats and the system effectively collects it. The project has given permanent employment to seven people. As the project expands, we will be able to offer permanent jobs to 24 people,” said the spokesperson of Allianz, which has completed its presence at Technopark for close to two decades.

“We have over 5,500 employees and this is one of the largest campuses of Allianz outside Europe. We wanted to do our bit for our society. Hence the project was launched,” the spokesperson added.

The collected waste from the canal networks is dried and sorted into recyclable and non-recyclable waste at the facility set up by Plastic Fischer at Enchakkal. The initiative has come as a boon to government agencies which are struggling to dispose of tonnes of waste removed from the canal networks in the absence of a centralised waste treatment plant.

Despite launching regular cleaning and pre-monsoon drives, almost every water body network in the capital is clogged with tonnes of plastic, silts and solid waste making the capital vulnerable to flash floods and flooding. An official of the irrigation department said that the system introduced by Plastic Fischer is very effective. “Pazhavangadi Thodu normally clogs with waste even if we carry out cleaning at regular intervals. Plastic Fischer has installed two systems at Thampanoor and now the accumulation of waste is less compared to previous years. They are removing waste from the canal on a regular basis, and installing similar systems in more locations would be helpful. The main advantage is that the agency is disposing of the waste,” said the official.

The initiative aims at creating infrastructure for long-term operations to stop marine plastic pollution in and around Thiruvananthapuram city and keep the water networks unclogged. Plastic Fischer has taken up similar waste management initiatives in Bengaluru, Varanasi and Indonesia.The Suchitwa Mission is planning to replicate the project across the state if the pilot project launched in Thiruvananthapuram is found to be effective.

City Flood Project

Recently, the state government sanctioned `8 crore for the city flood project, which aims at unclogging and desilting drains and canal networks to prevent flash floods. “Around 70% of the work has been completed and construction of side walls has already begun at Killiyar. We have cleaned areas upstream of Thampanoor canal and the cleaning of downstream areas is going on,” said an official of the irrigation department.

Corporation to provide land for handling waste

Following a request from Allianz and Plastic Fischer, the city corporation has identified land at Rajaji Nagar for handling tonnes of waste removed from the canal. “They have carried out a site visit and a temporary shed would be set up there for drying and sorting waste. We are offering all support to the agency and the project is very effective,” said a senior official of the city corporation.



