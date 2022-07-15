STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSHEC begins edu survey

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has begun the All-Kerala Higher Education Survey 2021-22 for the higher educational institutions.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has begun the All-Kerala Higher Education Survey 2021-22 for the higher educational institutions. The data for the annual survey should be uploaded in the KSHEC website www.kshec.kerala.gov.in. The reference date for student enrolment and examination results is November 30, 2021, and for financial information, the reference period is April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The last date for uploading the data is August 16. 

