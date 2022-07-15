STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for attacking mother

A 42-year-old man who allegedly attacked his 63-year-old-old mother using an iron rod was arrested by the Palode poli ce on Thursday.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:47 AM

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 42-year-old man who allegedly attacked his 63-year-old-old mother using an iron rod was arrested by the Palode poli ce on Thursday. Santhulal of Kuruppuzha near Palode was arrested for attacking his mother over a property dispute.The police said Santhulal attacked his mother Chandrika using an iron rod demanding more share of the ancestral property. Chandrika had recently given 60 cents of land from her one-acre property to Santhulal. The rest of the land was to be divided among her two other children. However, Santhulal has been insisting on more share of land. 

On Tuesday he entered into a verbal duel with his mother over the matter. When she declined his demand, Santhulal attacked her using an iron rod. Hearing her cries, the local residents informed the police about the incident. Following this, Santhulal was taken into custody and booked for attempt to murder. He was produced before the local court and remanded in custody.

