S.O.S: Rain batters Thiruvananthapuram’s coastline

Climate crisis, encroachments and illegal constructions have been wreaking havoc along the densely populated shoreline of Kerala.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

People ‘living on the edge’ at Mannankulam fishing hamlet in Thiruvananthapuram helplessly watch furious waves slam into the shoreline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Climate crisis, encroachments and illegal constructions have been wreaking havoc along the densely populated shoreline of Kerala. Yet another monsoon is here, and the menacing waves have started battering the coasts, and the lives of fisherfolk.

Thiruvananthapuram’s coastal hamlets are among the worst-hit by the sea erosion. Though this has become an annual tragedy, authorities have done little to provide succour to the fisherfolk living in peril. Express lensman B P Deepu captures the devastation and despair in and around one such coastal village, Mannankulam.

At least 15 houses were washed away over the past week. Displaced families have been forced to seek refuge at their relatives’ homes. More houses are on the verge of destruction, fear native fisherfolk, who point to the unscientific construction of Muthalapozhi harbour.

