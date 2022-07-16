STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Startup inks MoU with Arts & Craft Village

As per the agreement, Iraaloom will be the first marketplace to showcase the products of Kovalam-based Kerala Arts and Craft Village.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The e-commerce platform Iraaloom, supported by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kerala Arts and Craft Village here to promote eco-friendly handicraft items and handloom products globally.

As per the agreement, Iraaloom will be the first marketplace to showcase the products of Kovalam-based Kerala Arts and Craft Village. Kerala Arts and Craft Village CEO Sriprasad and Iraaloom founders Harsha Puthussery and Nithin Raj signed the MoU at a function held at the Craft Village.

The agreement will enable the handicraft and handloom products of local artisans to take to the global stage, Harsha Puthussery said. It will also help the uplift of artisans in Kerala by showcasing their potential on an e-commerce platform.

“We promote only innovative eco-friendly products that can be easily composted, recycled or biodegraded. Our aim is to become India’s first-ever and the largest responsible e-commerce platform to represent sustainable brands,” she added. Harsha, who hails from Kozhikode, founded Iraaloom in 2019 along with her younger brother Nithin Raj after giving up her job in IT sector.

