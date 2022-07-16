STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trivian Monsoon Fest from Saturday

The concert will begin at 6.30pm.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trivian Monsoon Fest  – a two-day extravaganza featuring fashion show, music concert and shopping – will be held at Greenfield International Convention Centre from Saturday.  Playback singer Sithara and her band will kick-start the musical show on Saturday. Rapppers ThirumaLi, Thudweiser and Fejo will  perform. DJ LiJohn will wind up the night with his music. The concert will begin at 6.30pm.

The Trivandrum Fashion Icon Season 2 featuring competitions in various categories (Kid, Mr, Miss, Mrs) and Trivandrum Fashion League 2022 will be held on Sunday. The fashion league will feature top modelling companies from across the country. 

