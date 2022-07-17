STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Accuracy of data crucial to policy formulation: Collector Navjot Khosa

Statistics have much importance in policy formulation for the country’s progress, district collector Navjot Khosa has said.

Published: 17th July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Navjot Khosa speaking after inaugurating a training programme on the annual agriculture survey held at the district office of the economics and statistics department in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Statistics have much importance in policy formulation for the country’s progress, district collector Navjot Khosa has said. “Data has immense value in the modern world. Hence quality and accuracy of data are important,” she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a training programme on the annual agriculture survey held at the district office of the economics and statics department. The annual agriculture survey of the economics and statistics department is helping the government to devise agriculture projects and farmers’ welfare projects, Khosa said.

District development commissioner Vinay Goyal released the QR code of reports published by the district office in the past four years. He asked the staffers to lay focus on data analysis as well. Employees of the district and taluk offices of the department participated in the training. Department director Sajeevu P P, principal agricultural officer Baiju S Simon and district deputy director Anish Kumar B spoke on the occasion.

The annual survey is part of the scheme titled ‘Establishment of an Agency for Reporting Agricultural Statistics.’ The objective is to collect agricultural statistics which would provide estimates of area under crops, production and yield rate and land utilisation pattern of the agricultural sector. The state and Central governments use the data for planning and development of policy formation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Khosa
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp