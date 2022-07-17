Accuracy of data crucial to policy formulation: Collector Navjot Khosa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Statistics have much importance in policy formulation for the country’s progress, district collector Navjot Khosa has said. “Data has immense value in the modern world. Hence quality and accuracy of data are important,” she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a training programme on the annual agriculture survey held at the district office of the economics and statics department. The annual agriculture survey of the economics and statistics department is helping the government to devise agriculture projects and farmers’ welfare projects, Khosa said.

District development commissioner Vinay Goyal released the QR code of reports published by the district office in the past four years. He asked the staffers to lay focus on data analysis as well. Employees of the district and taluk offices of the department participated in the training. Department director Sajeevu P P, principal agricultural officer Baiju S Simon and district deputy director Anish Kumar B spoke on the occasion.

The annual survey is part of the scheme titled ‘Establishment of an Agency for Reporting Agricultural Statistics.’ The objective is to collect agricultural statistics which would provide estimates of area under crops, production and yield rate and land utilisation pattern of the agricultural sector. The state and Central governments use the data for planning and development of policy formation.

