Adoption drive to rehabilitate stray dogs in Capital

Now, we have resumed the adoption drive.

Published: 17th July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

stray dog

Image used for representation. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to curb the stray population, People for Animals (PFA) – an animal welfare organisation – will organise an adoption drive on Sunday to rehabilitate kittens and puppies. Around 35 to 50 puppies and kittens will be put up for adoption at PFA shelter – Pet Story –  at Sasthamangalam in the capital. “We used to conduct regular adoption drives at Shankumugham before the pandemic for many years

Now, we have resumed the adoption drive. It’s essential to curb the growing stray dog population in the capital. Adoption drive is one way to reduce the number of animals ending up on the streets,” said Sreedevi S Kartha, an active member of PFA.She said that PFA will organise regular adoption drives on every first and third Sundays from now on.

Comments

