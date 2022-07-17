Police file petition in court seeking custody of arrested suspects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police on Saturday filed a petition at the chief judicial magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking custody of the four arrested persons in connection with the building number fraud at the city corporation. The police are expected to take them into custody on Monday to officially start the probe.

The cyber police, who were investigating the case, have arrested four accused – two temporary employees of the corporation office and two agents – following a complaint from Mayor S Arya Rajendran. They are currently in judicial custody. The cyber police officially handed over the case to Museum police on Friday.

P S Dharmajith, inspector, Museum police, said the probe will begin on Monday and more truths about the case will be clear after interrogating the suspects.The prime accused in the case, Ajayaghosh, is absconding and the police have started efforts to trace him.“We have received the case file from the cyber police. Primarily, we will interrogate the suspects. We will also start tracing Ajayaghosh. It is learnt that the internal audit committee of the city corporation has found similar fraud at 12 more wards under the corporation zonal offices limits. Those irregularities will also be investigated,” he said. Meanwhile, the probe conducted by the internal audit committee of the corporation is also in progress.

Sources said that further action would be taken by the civic body only after getting the police report. The civic body has also alleged the involvement of more corporation office staff in the fraud.

Recently, the internal committee found that similar fraud happened in the Kunnukuzhy ward too.

In the Kesavadasapuram ward, it was found that the fraud was done by an agent. On July 4, the city corporation found two data entry operators, who were appointed as temporary employees, misused the usernames and passwords of certain officials in the Corporation’s revenue wing to illegally allot numbers to various buildings in the city.

Two daily wage employees were sacked following the scam. The fraud was taken out by illegally using ‘Sanchaya’ software, which is officially used for providing numbers to buildings. Two commercial buildings, owned by Ajayghosh, of Marapalam in Kesavadasapuram, were given the number.The scam took place on January 1 this year. It was also found that one of the two computers used by the data entry operators was used for the fraud.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police on Saturday filed a petition at the chief judicial magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking custody of the four arrested persons in connection with the building number fraud at the city corporation. The police are expected to take them into custody on Monday to officially start the probe. The cyber police, who were investigating the case, have arrested four accused – two temporary employees of the corporation office and two agents – following a complaint from Mayor S Arya Rajendran. They are currently in judicial custody. The cyber police officially handed over the case to Museum police on Friday. P S Dharmajith, inspector, Museum police, said the probe will begin on Monday and more truths about the case will be clear after interrogating the suspects.The prime accused in the case, Ajayaghosh, is absconding and the police have started efforts to trace him.“We have received the case file from the cyber police. Primarily, we will interrogate the suspects. We will also start tracing Ajayaghosh. It is learnt that the internal audit committee of the city corporation has found similar fraud at 12 more wards under the corporation zonal offices limits. Those irregularities will also be investigated,” he said. Meanwhile, the probe conducted by the internal audit committee of the corporation is also in progress. Sources said that further action would be taken by the civic body only after getting the police report. The civic body has also alleged the involvement of more corporation office staff in the fraud. Recently, the internal committee found that similar fraud happened in the Kunnukuzhy ward too. In the Kesavadasapuram ward, it was found that the fraud was done by an agent. On July 4, the city corporation found two data entry operators, who were appointed as temporary employees, misused the usernames and passwords of certain officials in the Corporation’s revenue wing to illegally allot numbers to various buildings in the city. Two daily wage employees were sacked following the scam. The fraud was taken out by illegally using ‘Sanchaya’ software, which is officially used for providing numbers to buildings. Two commercial buildings, owned by Ajayghosh, of Marapalam in Kesavadasapuram, were given the number.The scam took place on January 1 this year. It was also found that one of the two computers used by the data entry operators was used for the fraud.