Thiruvonam bumper lottery released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister KN Balagopal released the Thiruvonam bumper lottery on Friday. The Onam Bumper Lottery 2022 offers a first prize of Rs 25 crore, arguably the biggest ever prize to be won on a single ticket in the country. There will be one second prize of Rs 5 crore and 10 third prizes of Rs 1 crore each. The first prize winner’s net earnings, after deducting agent’s commission of 10 per cent and advance IT payment, will be Rs 15.75 crore. The minister said the department is taking measures to prevent malpractice and fraud in sales. The Onam bumper has been printed in fluorescent ink and the variable data is printed more than once on the ticket. Security and trust are the hallmarks of Kerala Lotteries, he said.