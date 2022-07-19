Council meeting witnesses unruly scenes over building number scam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The council meeting on Monday witnessed unruly scenes when the ruling front and opposition councillors scuffled with each other over the building number scam. The opposition councillors, both BJP and UDF raised slogans alleging corruption against the corporation. The opposition alleged that some LDF councillors had man-handled a few BJP councillors.

However, the meeting was adjourned by the Mayor S Arya Rajendran after rushing through the proceedings. The Mayor said a detailed examination is in progress to check whether similar fraud is reported at more places in the corporation.

The meeting began at 2.30pm and the mayor explained the scam’s status. Following this, Palayam Rajan stood up and hailed the corporation and mayor for bringing the fraud into the light. Soon, opposition leader M R Gopan of BJP and UDF parliamentary party leader and councillor P Padmakumar wanted to speak instead of Rajan. When the mayor and LDF councillors refused, the opposition staged a protest.

CJM COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEA OF FOUR SUSPECTS IN FRAUD CASE

T’Puram: The Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Monday rejected the bail plea of four persons involved in the building number fraud case in the city corporation. The suspects are Sandhya and Beena aka Beena Kumari, who were the temporary staff of the corporation, and Shaksin and Christopher, the agents involved in the scam. Five people have been made suspects in the case so far. Prime accused Ajayaghosh is still absconding and the Museum police have launched a manhunt for him. The court observed there is a possibility of sabotaging the case if the suspects are granted bail, and also, their presence is necessary for further probe.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The council meeting on Monday witnessed unruly scenes when the ruling front and opposition councillors scuffled with each other over the building number scam. The opposition councillors, both BJP and UDF raised slogans alleging corruption against the corporation. The opposition alleged that some LDF councillors had man-handled a few BJP councillors. However, the meeting was adjourned by the Mayor S Arya Rajendran after rushing through the proceedings. The Mayor said a detailed examination is in progress to check whether similar fraud is reported at more places in the corporation. The meeting began at 2.30pm and the mayor explained the scam’s status. Following this, Palayam Rajan stood up and hailed the corporation and mayor for bringing the fraud into the light. Soon, opposition leader M R Gopan of BJP and UDF parliamentary party leader and councillor P Padmakumar wanted to speak instead of Rajan. When the mayor and LDF councillors refused, the opposition staged a protest. CJM COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEA OF FOUR SUSPECTS IN FRAUD CASE T’Puram: The Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Monday rejected the bail plea of four persons involved in the building number fraud case in the city corporation. The suspects are Sandhya and Beena aka Beena Kumari, who were the temporary staff of the corporation, and Shaksin and Christopher, the agents involved in the scam. Five people have been made suspects in the case so far. Prime accused Ajayaghosh is still absconding and the Museum police have launched a manhunt for him. The court observed there is a possibility of sabotaging the case if the suspects are granted bail, and also, their presence is necessary for further probe.