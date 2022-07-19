Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Robotic kits to be made available to students

He also interacted with Little Kites camps’ participants in other districts through video-conferencing.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will distribute 9,000 robotic kits through Little Kites IT Clubs functioning in around 2,000 high schools, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday.The minister was interacting with the participants of the two-day Little Kites district camp that concluded at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill. He also interacted with Little Kites camps’ participants in other districts through video-conferencing.

He said the best three Little Kites units will be given cash awards of `2 lakh, `1.5 lakh and `1 lakh, respectively. At the district level, the best three units will be given `30,000, `25,000 and `15,000, respectively.  

Among the 14,000 students who participated in the sub-district camps, 1,100 were selected for the district-level camps. Kerala Infrastructure Technology For Education organised the camps to familiarise school students with latest technologies, such as robotics, home automation and 3D character modelling. Various electronic equipment, including Raspberry Pi computer were used for the training in Robotics and Home Automation projects.

