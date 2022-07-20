Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala IT Parks to launch internship for fresh graduates

Kerala IT Parks, the collaborative unit of Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, are all set to offer internship opportunities to fresh graduates in the state.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala IT Parks, the collaborative unit of Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, are all set to offer internship opportunities to fresh graduates in the state. The ‘IGNITE’ Internship Programme will begin next month by associating with companies from the three major IT parks in the state, Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark Kochi, and Cyberpark Kozhikode.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the pilot launch of the internship programme on Thursday at Technopark Travancore Hall. Former minister and Kazhakkoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran will preside over. Kerala IT Parks CEO John M Thomas will welcome the gathering.

“The internship programme is to address the shortage of adequately trained people in the IT/ ITeS sector in Kerala. The government had allocated `20 crore in the Kerala Budget 2022-2023 and envisaged the internship programme for skill development. In the first phase, Kerala IT Parks is planning to provide internships to 1,500 candidates under the programme. The government will contribute `5,000 per month to an intern and the recruiting company will provide at least the same amount every month in the six-month internship programme,” said John.

