Amrita ayurveda & naturopathy hospital launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA Adv G Stephen inaugurated Amrita Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Hospital at Malayadi Vinoba Niketan in Thiruvananthapuram.The head of Kaymanam Amritanandamayi math, Shiv Amrit Ananthapuri, lit the lamp at the inauguration ceremony.Inaugurating the hospital, the MLA appreciated the initiative of the matt in introducing the concept of ayurveda and naturopathy.

He delivered his wishes and added that the organisation will conquer several heights in the coming days.

Thalikodu panchayat president Adv V J Suresh, standing committee member Liju Kuma, ward members Venugopalan Nair, Vinithamole, Aruvikkara, BJP zonal president Vinobha Jayan and Congress block president Pushpamgathan attended the inaugural ceremony.

