Govt jobs for persons with disabilities: Draft published

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The social justice department with the support of the National Institute of Speech and Hearing has completed initial assessment of various posts in government departments to ensure job reservation to persons with disabilities (PWD), based on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. A draft has been published after assessing the minimum physical and functional requirements of persons with disabilities to be appointed. There are around 700 posts including of lecturer, clerk, and lift operator reserved for the category in various departments. The draft is available on the website of these institutions ( www.sjdkerala.gov.in, www.nish.ac.in). The social justice director has requested the public and organisations to send suggestions to make changes to the draft before finalising the list. Suggestions can be sent to rpnish@nish.ac.in or RPWD Project, National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), Sreekaryam PO, Thiruvananthapuram - 695017, before July 24, 5pm.