Most diabetes patients have no access to advanced life-saving technologies: Experts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 95% of the life-saving technologies used in modern diabetes treatment in western countries are not even available in India today, observed the scientific session held as part of 10th Jothydev’s Professional Education Forum (JPEF) that concluded here the other day.

The super-rich are procuring all new technologies from western countries and using it. But scores of ordinary patients with diabetes in India, including children with type 1 diabetes, do not get the treatment benefits offered by these technologies, noted the discussants.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presenting JPEF Stalwart Physician Award 2022 to Dr Banshi Saboo from Ahmedabad

“Life-saving devices such as patch insulin pumps, Tandem, Libre 3, connected insulin pens, etc. must be made available in India,” demanded a representative of a diabetes patients association. The JPEF was inaugurated by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at Kovalam. Sivankutty presented the JPEF-USV Diabetes Technology Innovation Award to 10 doctors who have used technology very effectively in diabetes treatment and education at the national and international levels.

