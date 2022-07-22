Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Most diabetes patients have no access to advanced life-saving technologies: Experts

The super-rich are procuring all new technologies from western countries and using it.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Early duration and mild diabetes can be managed with only lifestyle modifications which includes a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 95% of the life-saving technologies used in modern diabetes treatment in western countries are not even available in India today, observed the scientific session held as part of 10th Jothydev’s Professional Education Forum (JPEF) that concluded here the other day.

The super-rich are procuring all new technologies from western countries and using it. But scores of ordinary patients with diabetes in India, including children with type 1 diabetes, do not get the treatment benefits offered by these technologies, noted the discussants.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presenting JPEF Stalwart Physician Award 2022 to Dr Banshi Saboo from Ahmedabad

“Life-saving devices such as patch insulin pumps, Tandem, Libre 3, connected insulin pens, etc. must be made available in India,” demanded a representative of a diabetes patients association. The JPEF was inaugurated by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at Kovalam. Sivankutty presented the JPEF-USV Diabetes Technology Innovation Award to 10 doctors who have used technology very effectively in diabetes treatment and education at the national and international levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
patients
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp