Scientists create artificial light-harvesting systems

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be a single person who was not exposed to the photosynthesis process at schools and colleges. The technique has been revisited by a group of scientists from IISER Thiruvananthapuram.They have utilised nanotechnology on silver nanoclusters to create artificial light-harvesting systems (LHSs) replacing sunlight, which can be used as a renewable energy source.

According to the project investigator, Dr Sukhendu Mandal, who is also an associate professor School of Chemistry at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) the new technique is a mode to safeguard the environment by saving natural resources.“Light-harvesting systems have a crucial role in natural photosynthesis for transforming photonic energy into chemical energy, that covers an outlook for the utilisation of renewable energy sources. Thus, through our one-year effort we created the same energy using silver nanoclusters,” he said.

The three scientists from Thiruvananthapuram Surya Sekhar Manna, Biswarup Pathak and Sukhendu Mandal and delegates from IIT Indore Anish Kumar Das and Sourav Biswas were the hands behind the invention.Sukhendu Mandal said, “We have designed the system by utilising the atomically-precise 16 silver atoms’ assembly as a donor and beta carotene pigment as a receiver and this is the first time we have utilised atom-precise nanocluster in such an application.

The research was successful as we created a new artificial light-harvesting system with an impressive 93% energy transfer efficiency”.He also claimed that the investigation into the highly-efficient energy transfer process will inspire to find out additional opportunities to protect natural resources and even can be used as an alternative to solar energy.

