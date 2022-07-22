Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Solid waste management engineers for local bodies

The initiative is part of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP).

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Solid waste management (SWM) engineers will be appointed in all 93 urban local bodies – six corporations and 87 municipalities – in the state as government plans to make available the services of technical experts and agencies at all levels of disposal.

The initiative is part of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP). It is implemented in collaboration with the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The engineers will be part of the municipal level project implementation units (PIU) of the KSWMP.

“They will support municipal administrations in preparing, implementing and overseeing solid waste management initiatives. The engineers will enable the urban local bodies to find sustainable solutions to manage and dispose of non-recyclable solid wastes and equip them with a scientific system to address future waste management issues,” said an official associated with KSWMP.

Comments

