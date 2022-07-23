Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala's one and only women-friendly corridor remains neglected

Kerala’s first ‘women-friendly corridor’ plunges into darkness after dusk, and several of the proposed features not yet set up

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pics: B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever women-friendly corridor in Kerala set up by the city corporation spending Rs 2 crore at Vazhuthacaud in the capital is facing neglect. The corridor which was constructed connecting two premier women-only educational institutions in the city the Government College for Women and Cotton Hill Girls High School has become unfriendly for women. 

The ill-maintained corridor plunges into darkness after dusk making it unsafe for pedestrians and women. The covered roof and the solar panels are also under the threat of tree branches. The ambitious project of the previous LDF-ruled council was inaugurated in 2020 with the vision of making the capital a model women-friendly city. However, the civic body has failed to ensure the upkeep of the facility and now the civic authorities are finding excuses for not maintaining it. The project included walkways and various facilities for women. 

It’s been months since the lights in the
corridor stopped working, making it
unsafe for women at night. The covered
roof and the solar panels installed on top
are under threat because of unpruned trees

Seating facilities, CCTV cameras, she toilets and napkin-vending machines are some of the unaccomplished components of the project. A hi-tech bus shelter attached with a kiosk for breastfeeding still remains incomplete.

According to sources, there was discrepancy in the awarding of the contract to execute the work. “A vigilance inquiry is on. There is an allegation that the work on the hitech bus shelter was awarded without following tendering procedures. Hence, the contractor was not given the funds and this put brakes on the project,” said an official.

Vazhuthacaud councillor Rakhi Ravikumar passed the buck, saying the civic body was helpless as the road belongs to Kerala Road Fund Board. “Althara-Thycaud Road where the women corridor is located is part of the Smart Road project and it belongs to KRFB. We will be able to do the maintenance of the corridor only after the completion of the road work. Even if we carry out maintenance right now, all efforts would go in vain when they start the road work, which involves shifting of utility lines,” said Rakhi. 

The corridor, which features the photos of eminent women from various fields, is marred with political banners and flags. An official said the civic body is unable to ensure the upkeep of the roof and solar panels because of the tree branches leaning on the top. “The trees are inside the women’s college campus. We will be serving them a notice to prune the branches that are leaning over the covered roof of the corridor,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp